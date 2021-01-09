Claymore (CLM) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Claymore has a total market capitalization of $1,562.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Claymore has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. One Claymore token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, VinDAX and DDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Claymore alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00023837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00108142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 58.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.46 or 0.00691943 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.20 or 0.00220858 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00052014 BTC.

About Claymore

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken . The official website for Claymore is claymoretoken.com . Claymore’s official message board is medium.com/@claymoretoken

Buying and Selling Claymore

Claymore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX, DDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Claymore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Claymore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Claymore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Claymore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.