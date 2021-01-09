CloakCoin (CLOAK) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $12,930.00

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 9th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000746 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and $12,930.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001315 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000200 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00023054 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,569,766 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

