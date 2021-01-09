Cloudbric (CLB) Market Capitalization Tops $2.41 Million

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 9th. Cloudbric has a market cap of $2.41 million and $86.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cloudbric has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cloudbric token can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and BitForex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00023664 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00107812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 66% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.53 or 0.00709340 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.07 or 0.00219741 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00052111 BTC.

Cloudbric Profile

Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 574,229,164 tokens. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io . Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cloudbric

Cloudbric can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cloudbric should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cloudbric using one of the exchanges listed above.

