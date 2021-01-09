Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO) (TSE:CGO) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $83.32

Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO) (TSE:CGO)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $83.32 and traded as low as $80.40. Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO) shares last traded at $80.66, with a volume of 48,469 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CGO shares. CIBC upped their price target on Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO) from C$96.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO) from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$81.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$83.32.

Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO) (TSE:CGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.92 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$624.20 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cogeco Inc. will post 8.3699992 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CGO)

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

