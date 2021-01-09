Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.88.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COHU shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cohu from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

COHU opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Cohu has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $43.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -37.84 and a beta of 1.79.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.99 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cohu will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cohu news, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,679,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 25,118 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $865,063.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,371,880.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,590 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 327.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cohu by 81.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cohu by 6.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Cohu by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 16,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

