CoinDeal Token Trading 10.4% Higher This Week (CDL)

CoinDeal Token (CURRENCY:CDL) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One CoinDeal Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CoinDeal Token has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. CoinDeal Token has a market cap of $359,437.51 and approximately $60.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00023097 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00106173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 86.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.29 or 0.00788282 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.05 or 0.00220531 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00052645 BTC.

CoinDeal Token Profile

CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,842,401 tokens. The official website for CoinDeal Token is token.coindeal.com

Buying and Selling CoinDeal Token

CoinDeal Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

