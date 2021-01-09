CoinUs (CNUS) Trading Down 40% This Week

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 9th. One CoinUs token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit and DigiFinex. CoinUs has a market capitalization of $62,213.52 and approximately $2.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CoinUs has traded down 40% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CoinUs alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005593 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005212 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000144 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000634 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About CoinUs

CoinUs (CNUS) is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

CoinUs Token Trading

CoinUs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinUs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.