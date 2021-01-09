Colfax (NASDAQ:CFXA) Shares Down 2.7%

Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA)’s share price traded down 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $162.45 and last traded at $165.18. 1,516 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 82,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.83.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $5.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Colfax stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,000.

Colfax Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFXA)

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

