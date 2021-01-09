Color Platform (CLR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $365.00

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 41.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 9th. In the last week, Color Platform has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Color Platform token can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $830,687.93 and approximately $365.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,412.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $476.19 or 0.01178315 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00046436 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.79 or 0.00185065 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001782 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000220 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Color Platform Token Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg

Buying and Selling Color Platform

Color Platform can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

