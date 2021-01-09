ColossusXT Price Tops $0.0004 (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 9th. In the last week, ColossusXT has traded up 27.3% against the dollar. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ColossusXT has a market cap of $5.10 million and $18.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ColossusXT Profile

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,593,309,113 coins and its circulating supply is 12,552,267,286 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars.

