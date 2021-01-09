Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) Trading Down 0.1%

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.89 and last traded at $21.91. 251,424 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 268,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.94.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average of $21.66.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIAL. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $367,000.

