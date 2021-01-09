Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) Trading 2% Higher

Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) traded up 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.10 and last traded at $31.85. 3,506 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 4,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.23.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XCEM. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 170.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 19,858 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 185.3% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 37,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 24,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 28.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 13,909 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.