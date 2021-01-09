Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.45.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 31,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $2,947,268.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $107,715,512.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter J. Bragdon sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $118,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,307 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 721,240 shares of company stock worth $58,177,932 over the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 168.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 945 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $88.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.58. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $51.82 and a 12 month high of $100.75.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $701.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.13 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

