Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will report earnings of $1.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Comerica’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the highest is $1.36. Comerica reported earnings per share of $1.85 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full-year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.60. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMA. BidaskClub raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens upgraded shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.99.

In other Comerica news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at about $83,886,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 13.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,402,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,820 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 37.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,898,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,570,000 after acquiring an additional 515,484 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 26.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,974,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,223,000 after acquiring an additional 418,883 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,535,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,716,000 after acquiring an additional 212,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA opened at $61.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Comerica has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $70.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

