Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Trading Up 0.5%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $66.56 and last traded at $66.35. 14,561 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 29,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.05.

CMWAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.67. The firm has a market cap of $117.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services and Corporate Centre.

