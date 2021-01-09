Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.60.

CVLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 6.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 534.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 18,717 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 93.2% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 82,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 164.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 19,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $57.30 on Friday. Commvault Systems has a 12-month low of $24.26 and a 12-month high of $58.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -86.82, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.04.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.39. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $171.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Commvault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

