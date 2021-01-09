Comparing Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) & Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP)

Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) and Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Capgemini and Cyber Apps World’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capgemini $15.82 billion 1.66 $958.72 million N/A N/A Cyber Apps World N/A N/A -$230,000.00 N/A N/A

Capgemini has higher revenue and earnings than Cyber Apps World.

Profitability

This table compares Capgemini and Cyber Apps World’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capgemini N/A N/A N/A Cyber Apps World N/A -27.71% -19.75%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Capgemini shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Cyber Apps World shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Capgemini and Cyber Apps World, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capgemini 0 2 9 0 2.82 Cyber Apps World 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Capgemini has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyber Apps World has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Capgemini beats Cyber Apps World on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capgemini Company Profile

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy. It also provides applications and technology services that helps the clients to develop, modernize, extend, and secure their IT and digital environment using the latest technologies, as well as offers local technology services model. In addition, the company provides digital engineering and manufacturing services, such as infrastructure services that regroup the installation and maintenance of client IT infrastructures in data centers or in the cloud; and business process outsourcing services. It serves various industries, including consumer goods and retail; energy and utilities; financial services; manufacturing; public sector; services; telecommunications, media, and technology; and services. The company has operations in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Cyber Apps World Company Profile

Cyber Apps World Inc. operates a price comparison Website. The company's savinstultra.com Website consists of a search engine that users may access in order to compare the prices of different consumer products in various product categories, such as electronics, computers, cellular phones, office equipment, clothing, books, toys, and jewelry. The company was formerly known as Clean Enviro Tech Corp. and changed its name to Cyber Apps World Inc. in April 2015. Cyber Apps World Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

