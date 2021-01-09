Comparing Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) & Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF)

Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) and Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ceapro and Legend Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceapro 14.39% 10.67% 8.97% Legend Biotech -543.73% -205.60% -43.03%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ceapro and Legend Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceapro 0 0 0 0 N/A Legend Biotech 0 0 3 0 3.00

Legend Biotech has a consensus price target of $50.67, indicating a potential upside of 71.29%. Given Legend Biotech’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Legend Biotech is more favorable than Ceapro.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ceapro and Legend Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceapro $9.71 million 4.48 -$850,000.00 N/A N/A Legend Biotech $64.39 million 59.37 -$132.97 million N/A N/A

Ceapro has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Legend Biotech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.3% of Legend Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Legend Biotech beats Ceapro on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ceapro

Ceapro Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing active ingredients in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, The Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry and The Cosmeceutical Industry. The company is involved in the development and application of technology to the production of extracts and active ingredients from oats and other renewable plant resources. It adds value to its extracts by supporting their use in cosmeceutical, nutraceutical, and therapeutics products for humans and animals. The company's products include natural active ingredients comprising beta glucan, avenanthramides, oat powder, oat oil, oat peptides, and lupin peptides that are marketed to personal care, cosmetic, medical, and animal health industries through its distribution partners and direct sales; natural anti-aging skincare products; and veterinary therapeutic products, such as oat shampoos, ear cleansers, and dermal complexes/conditioners. Its products and technologies that are under research and development, or pre-commercial stage comprise a platform using its beta glucan formulations to deliver compounds for treatments in the personal and healthcare sectors; various novel enabling technologies, including Pressurized Gas eXpanded drying technology; and new technologies to enhance the content of avenanthramides. The company has a collaboration with the McMaster University to develop inhalable therapeutic for COVID-19. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. Its lead product candidate, LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, is an autologous CAR-T cell therapy that targets the B-cell maturation antigen. The company is conducting multiple clinical trials to evaluate LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528 as an earlier line of therapy for multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in Revlimid-refractory MM. It also has a broad portfolio of earlier-stage autologous product candidates targeting various cancers, including non-hodgkins lymphoma (NHL), acute myeloid leukemia, and T cell lymphoma. In addition, the company is developing an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate targeting CD20 for the treatment of NHL, which is currently in an investigator-initiated Phase 1 clinical trial in China. Further, it has various product candidates in early preclinical and clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as infectious diseases. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey. Legend Biotech Corporation is a subsidiary of Genscript Biotech Corporation.

