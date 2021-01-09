Comparing The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) and The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) and The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.6% of The Liberty Braves Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

The Liberty Braves Group has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Liberty Braves Group has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and The Liberty Braves Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Liberty Braves Group 0 0 0 0 N/A The Liberty Braves Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

The Liberty Braves Group has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.08%. Given The Liberty Braves Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Liberty Braves Group is more favorable than The Liberty Braves Group.

Profitability

This table compares The Liberty Braves Group and The Liberty Braves Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Liberty Braves Group -33.90% -0.28% -0.13% The Liberty Braves Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Liberty Braves Group and The Liberty Braves Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Liberty Braves Group $476.00 million 0.05 $106.00 million N/A N/A The Liberty Braves Group $476.00 million 2.18 -$60.29 million ($1.51) -17.21

Summary

The Liberty Braves Group beats The Liberty Braves Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

