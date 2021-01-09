Compound (COMP) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $189.59 Million

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 9th. Compound has a market capitalization of $787.60 million and approximately $189.59 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be bought for $177.79 or 0.00440318 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded up 26% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 37.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 51.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000312 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000061 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,429,912 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Compound

Compound can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

