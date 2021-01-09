Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.83.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

CAG opened at $34.07 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day moving average of $36.29.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 8.77%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,701,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,900,000 after purchasing an additional 503,608 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.8% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 4,305,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,762,000 after acquiring an additional 33,597 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,011,000 after acquiring an additional 53,889 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 70.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,895,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 11.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,839,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,393,000 after acquiring an additional 286,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

