Conceal Trading 8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for about $0.0645 or 0.00000159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, TradeOgre, Sistemkoin and Graviex. In the last seven days, Conceal has traded up 8% against the dollar. Conceal has a market capitalization of $603,528.44 and approximately $23,937.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,640.09 or 0.99974756 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00008117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00016058 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.05 or 0.00265797 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.94 or 0.00450033 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.66 or 0.00149218 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001825 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00030645 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001624 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 18,278,435 coins and its circulating supply is 9,363,738 coins. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Sistemkoin, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

