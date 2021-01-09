Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Trading 2.6% Higher

Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF)’s stock price traded up 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.17. 250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from $1.60 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's Lumber segment is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing and distribution services.

