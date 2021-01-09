Connectome Hits Market Capitalization of $2.03 Million (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Connectome token can currently be purchased for about $1.68 or 0.00004113 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Connectome has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Connectome has a total market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $4.03 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Connectome alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00040911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00031794 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,417.71 or 0.03476621 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.17 or 0.00282441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012751 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Connectome Profile

Connectome (CRYPTO:CNTM) is a token. Its launch date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 tokens. The official website for Connectome is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Connectome

Connectome can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Connectome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Connectome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.