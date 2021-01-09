Consensus Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Consensus has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. Consensus has a market cap of $967,145.00 and $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Consensus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,090.86 or 0.99720538 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00008217 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00016210 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001903 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00010336 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000343 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00043990 BTC.

Consensus Coin Profile

Consensus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 coins and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 coins. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Consensus’ official website is consensus.ai

Consensus Coin Trading

Consensus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

