Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.68 EPS

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $230.21 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $240.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

In related news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 15.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.38.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.