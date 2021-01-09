Constellation Trading 20.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One Constellation token can currently be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, HitBTC, Kucoin and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, Constellation has traded down 20.4% against the dollar. Constellation has a market capitalization of $8.09 million and approximately $236,639.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Constellation alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00040409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.31 or 0.00285337 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00030617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,308.17 or 0.03237049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012791 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Constellation

Constellation is a token. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Constellation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Constellation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.