CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Price Hits $0.58 on Major Exchanges

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded down 38.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. CONTRACOIN has a total market cap of $15.12 million and approximately $21,191.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CONTRACOIN token can now be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001423 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded up 66.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CONTRACOIN alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00104962 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012763 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.91 or 0.00249228 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000151 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00012329 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,246,492 tokens. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CONTRACOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CONTRACOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.