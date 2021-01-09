Contrasting Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) & Blue Gem Enterprise (OTCMKTS:BGEM)

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) and Blue Gem Enterprise (OTCMKTS:BGEM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Hudbay Minerals has a beta of 2.59, suggesting that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Gem Enterprise has a beta of 3, suggesting that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hudbay Minerals and Blue Gem Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudbay Minerals -14.02% -7.32% -2.87% Blue Gem Enterprise N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hudbay Minerals and Blue Gem Enterprise, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudbay Minerals 1 3 6 0 2.50 Blue Gem Enterprise 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus price target of $8.38, suggesting a potential upside of 17.00%. Given Hudbay Minerals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hudbay Minerals is more favorable than Blue Gem Enterprise.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hudbay Minerals and Blue Gem Enterprise’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudbay Minerals $1.24 billion 1.51 -$343.81 million ($0.19) -37.68 Blue Gem Enterprise N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Blue Gem Enterprise has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hudbay Minerals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.7% of Hudbay Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc., a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States. HudBay Minerals Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Blue Gem Enterprise

Blue Gem Enterprise, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in full service direct store beverage distribution activities in Florida, the United States. The company manages and distributes select allied brands, including the Title Sports Drink for food and beverage manufacturers pursuant to exclusive agreements with manufacturers. It distributes various non-alcohol beverages, such as ice teas, juices, nutritional shakes, energy shots, and sports drinks, as well as food products. The company also distributes refrigerated dairy products, fresh produce, and food and beverages, including milk; fruits, such as watermelon; nut and snack bars under the Wings of Nature Bars brand name; Apple Rush, an apple flavored fruit beverage; Xingtea, a tea beverage; and Myoplex, a shake. It serves independent retail stores and chain stores. Blue Gem Enterprise, Inc. is based in Opa-locka, Florida.

