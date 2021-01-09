Contrasting Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) and Francesca’s (OTCMKTS:FRANQ)

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) and Francesca’s (OTCMKTS:FRANQ) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marks and Spencer Group and Francesca’s’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marks and Spencer Group $12.95 billion 0.28 $30.13 million $0.42 8.86 Francesca’s $407.54 million 0.00 -$25.02 million N/A N/A

Marks and Spencer Group has higher revenue and earnings than Francesca’s.

Risk and Volatility

Marks and Spencer Group has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Francesca’s has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Marks and Spencer Group and Francesca’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marks and Spencer Group 1 4 5 0 2.40 Francesca’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.8% of Francesca’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Francesca’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Marks and Spencer Group and Francesca’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marks and Spencer Group N/A N/A N/A Francesca’s -14.73% -131.85% -14.85%

Summary

Marks and Spencer Group beats Francesca’s on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services. In addition, the company invests in and develops real estate properties; and provides its products online. It also exports its products to Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates 1,519 stores in the United Kingdom and 62 stores internationally. Marks and Spencer Group plc was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Francesca’s Company Profile

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of boutiques. The company offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts for women between the ages of 18 and 35. Its apparel products, including dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry comprise necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings. The company's accessories consist of handbags, clutches, wallets, shoes, belts, hats, scarves, sunglasses, watches, beauty products, and hair accessories; and gifts comprising fragrances, candles, bath and body products, home accessories, books, wall art, nail polish, and miscellaneous items. As of February 1, 2020, the company operated approximately 711 boutiques in 47 states and the District of Columbia, as well as served its customers through francescas.com. Francesca's Holdings Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On December 3, 2020, Francesca's Holdings Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

