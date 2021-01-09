Contrasting ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) & Validian (OTCMKTS:VLDI)

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) and Validian (OTCMKTS:VLDI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ServiceNow and Validian’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServiceNow $3.46 billion 29.86 $626.70 million $0.65 814.83 Validian N/A N/A -$510,000.00 N/A N/A

ServiceNow has higher revenue and earnings than Validian.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.2% of ServiceNow shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of ServiceNow shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.3% of Validian shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ServiceNow and Validian, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ServiceNow 0 4 23 1 2.89 Validian 0 0 0 0 N/A

ServiceNow presently has a consensus price target of $540.35, suggesting a potential upside of 2.02%. Given ServiceNow’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ServiceNow is more favorable than Validian.

Profitability

This table compares ServiceNow and Validian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServiceNow 16.60% 9.79% 3.53% Validian N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

ServiceNow has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Validian has a beta of -1.41, indicating that its stock price is 241% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ServiceNow beats Validian on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc. provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools. The company also provides IT service management product suite for enterprise's employees, customers, and partners; IT operations management product that connects a customer's physical and cloud-based IT infrastructure with applications and platforms; IT Asset Management product to automate IT asset lifecycles with workflows; IT business management product suite to manage IT priorities; and enterprise development operations product for developers' toolchain. In addition, it offers customer service management product for customer service cases and requests; human resources service delivery product; security operations product for security operations management requirements of third-party; governance, risk, and compliance product to create policies and controls; and field service management application. Further, the company provides professional, training, and customer support services; and certification programs. It serves government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil and gas, education, and consumer products. The company sells its products through direct sales team and resale partners. The company was formerly known as Service-now.com and changed its name to ServiceNow, Inc. in May 2012. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Validian

Validian Corporation, a development stage company, provides software products to assist public and private enterprises in Canada and internationally. The company primarily offers ValidianProtect, a software only cyber security technology comprising an application and data protection platform and a data protection module, which protect the life cycle of data by providing secure access, retrieval, transfer, receipt, storage, and usage of digital information on mobile, cloud, Web, local and network applications, devices, servers, databases, and memory at rest, as well as in transit and in usage using wired, and wireless and mobile networks. Its ValidianProtect also provides secure mobile messaging and communications, cloud computing, cloud storage, distributed computing and Web application and Web portal access and usage, software defined networking, and the Internet of Things and SCADA for computers, servers, databases, intelligent sensors, and tablets and smartphones. In addition, the company offers solutions customized to the client's business process to ensure authenticity, integrity, and custody of digital assets. It offers its products through direct sales, as well as through channel partners, such as independent software vendors, application service providers, value-added resellers, independent marketing representatives, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Sochrys.com Inc. and changed its name to Validian Corporation in January 2003. Validian Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Ottawa, Canada.

