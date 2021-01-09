CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) will report $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.56. CoreCivic reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.60 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CoreCivic.
CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $468.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. CoreCivic’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CoreCivic by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,743,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570,933 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in CoreCivic by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,056,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,456,000 after buying an additional 781,694 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its position in CoreCivic by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,836,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,696,000 after buying an additional 515,439 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CoreCivic by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 855,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,846,000 after buying an additional 484,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CoreCivic by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,681,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,739,000 after buying an additional 476,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.
NYSE CXW opened at $6.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $800.35 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CoreCivic has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.16.
About CoreCivic
The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
Read More: Do stock splits help investors?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoreCivic (CXW)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.