CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) will report $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.56. CoreCivic reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.60 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CoreCivic.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $468.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. CoreCivic’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CoreCivic by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,743,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570,933 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in CoreCivic by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,056,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,456,000 after buying an additional 781,694 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its position in CoreCivic by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,836,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,696,000 after buying an additional 515,439 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CoreCivic by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 855,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,846,000 after buying an additional 484,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CoreCivic by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,681,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,739,000 after buying an additional 476,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CXW opened at $6.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $800.35 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CoreCivic has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.16.

About CoreCivic

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

