CorionX Achieves Market Capitalization of $81,504.31 (CORX)

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. In the last week, CorionX has traded 40.8% higher against the dollar. CorionX has a total market capitalization of $81,504.31 and $58,759.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CorionX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00043253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 62.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,680.78 or 0.04078577 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00033478 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.31 or 0.00291947 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00012729 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CorionX Token Profile

CorionX (CRYPTO:CORX) is a token. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,257,585 tokens. CorionX’s official website is corion.io/corionx . CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CorionX

CorionX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CorionX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CorionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

