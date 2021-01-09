CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of CorMedix in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CorMedix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in CorMedix by 609.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CorMedix during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in CorMedix during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in CorMedix during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in CorMedix by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRMD stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. CorMedix has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $9.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.12 million, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.80.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 10,214.42% and a negative return on equity of 86.52%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CorMedix will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CorMedix

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

