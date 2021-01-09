Cortex (CTXC) Price Hits $0.22

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 41.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000533 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded 160.3% higher against the US dollar. Cortex has a total market cap of $54.10 million and $57.33 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00044013 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 75.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,893.69 or 0.04662500 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00033695 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.89 or 0.00305042 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00012988 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex (CTXC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cortex Coin Trading

Cortex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

