Cosmos Market Cap Reaches $1.39 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 9th. During the last week, Cosmos has traded up 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $1.39 billion and $689.81 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $6.68 or 0.00016210 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Coinone, GDAC and BitForex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,090.86 or 0.99720538 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00008217 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001903 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00010336 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000343 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00043990 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 70.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 266,345,665 coins and its circulating supply is 208,561,062 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network

Buying and Selling Cosmos

Cosmos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, BitForex, GDAC and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

