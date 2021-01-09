CoTrader Hits One Day Volume of $41,854.00 (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last seven days, CoTrader has traded 81.5% higher against the US dollar. CoTrader has a total market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $41,854.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoTrader token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00043305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 58.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,684.61 or 0.04143167 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00033845 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.56 or 0.00291582 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00013102 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CoTrader Profile

CoTrader (COT) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 tokens. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com . CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com

Buying and Selling CoTrader

CoTrader can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

