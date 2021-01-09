Countrywide plc (CWD.L) (LON:CWD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $190.56

Countrywide plc (CWD.L) (LON:CWD)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $190.56 and traded as high as $392.40. Countrywide plc (CWD.L) shares last traded at $392.00, with a volume of 75,184 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 360.57. The company has a market capitalization of £128.68 million and a PE ratio of -2.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 296.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 190.56.

Countrywide plc (CWD.L) Company Profile (LON:CWD)

Countrywide plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential estate agency and property services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Sales and Lettings, Financial Services, and Business to Business (B2B) segments. The company offers surveying services, including valuation panel management services, residential valuations, and surveys for mortgage lenders; provides corporate, emergency, commercial, and social relocation services; estate, leasehold and block management services; and sells residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural properties, as well as land through public auction.

