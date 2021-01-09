COVA Market Cap Reaches $708,311.80 (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded up 65.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. COVA has a total market cap of $708,311.80 and $645,293.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, COVA has traded 73.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One COVA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Huobi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00023839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00108594 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 64.3% against the dollar and now trades at $293.29 or 0.00721316 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.19 or 0.00219360 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00054690 BTC.

About COVA

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken

COVA Token Trading

COVA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

