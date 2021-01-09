CRDT (CRDT) Reaches One Day Volume of $115,762.00

CRDT (CURRENCY:CRDT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. CRDT has a total market cap of $555,173.59 and approximately $115,762.00 worth of CRDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CRDT token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CRDT has traded 21.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CRDT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00022938 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00105322 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.65 or 0.00570138 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.00 or 0.00217163 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00051277 BTC.

CRDT Token Profile

CRDT’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,933,251 tokens. The official website for CRDT is crdt.io

CRDT Token Trading

CRDT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CRDT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CRDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CRDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CRDT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.