Cream (CRM) Achieves Market Cap of $59,091.83

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 40% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Cream has a market capitalization of $59,091.83 and approximately $71.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cream has traded up 90.1% against the dollar. One Cream coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, BiteBTC and Cryptohub.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cream alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,741.05 or 1.00199452 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00008242 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00016248 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.67 or 0.00279574 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.32 or 0.00470538 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.05 or 0.00150145 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 45.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001905 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00031450 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, YoBit, Cryptohub and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.