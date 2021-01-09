Cream Finance (CREAM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.31 Million

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Cream Finance token can now be bought for about $80.37 or 0.00199292 BTC on popular exchanges. Cream Finance has a total market capitalization of $12.05 million and $2.31 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00022980 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00106274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 69.1% against the dollar and now trades at $288.92 or 0.00716417 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.06 or 0.00220837 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00052280 BTC.

About Cream Finance

Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,924,547 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,928 tokens. The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

Cream Finance Token Trading

Cream Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

