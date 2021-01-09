Cred Price Hits $0.0029 on Top Exchanges (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Cred has a total market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $973,597.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cred has traded 30.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cred token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Bilaxy, UEX and DDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00023701 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00107891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 57.9% against the dollar and now trades at $280.53 or 0.00690111 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.21 or 0.00219468 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00052292 BTC.

About Cred

Cred launched on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 tokens. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, OKEx, UEX, Kyber Network, Bilaxy, IDEX, Gate.io, Huobi and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

