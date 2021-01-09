Creditcoin Price Up 29% This Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00001918 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 29% higher against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $420.62 million and $6.94 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,741.05 or 1.00199452 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00008242 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00016248 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00010787 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000346 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00043507 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,764 coins and its circulating supply is 539,263,626 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

