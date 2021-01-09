Credits Price Reaches $0.0131 (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. In the last seven days, Credits has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. One Credits token can currently be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Credits has a total market cap of $3.27 million and approximately $65,737.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00008546 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

