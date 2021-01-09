Credits Price Reaches $0.0138 on Exchanges (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. During the last week, Credits has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $62,291.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits token can currently be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00009285 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

