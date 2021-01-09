Critical Analysis: Anthera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ANTH) and Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Anthera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ANTH) and Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.9% of Alkermes shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Anthera Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Alkermes shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Anthera Pharmaceuticals and Alkermes’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anthera Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alkermes $1.17 billion 2.77 -$196.62 million $0.07 291.14

Anthera Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alkermes.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Anthera Pharmaceuticals and Alkermes, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anthera Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Alkermes 1 7 2 0 2.10

Alkermes has a consensus price target of $21.09, suggesting a potential upside of 3.49%. Given Alkermes’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alkermes is more favorable than Anthera Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Anthera Pharmaceuticals and Alkermes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anthera Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Alkermes -6.28% 9.35% 5.50%

Risk & Volatility

Anthera Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alkermes has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alkermes beats Anthera Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Anthera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines for patients with unmet medical needs. It develops Sollpura, a non-porcine investigational pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with exocrine pancreatic insufficiency; and Blisibimod, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell mediated autoimmune diseases, including immunoglobulin A nephropathy or IgA nephropathy. The company has license agreements with Amgen, Inc., and Eli Lilly and Company. Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases. The company is also ALKS 3831 to treat schizophrenia; and ALKS 4230, an engineered fusion protein to expand tumor-killing immune cells and to avoid activation of immunosuppressive cells. It has collaboration agreements with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V., Janssen Pharmaceutica Inc, and Janssen Pharmaceutica International; license agreement with Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.; and license and collaboration agreement with Biogen Swiss Manufacturing GmbH. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

