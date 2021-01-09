Critical Analysis: CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) versus Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF)

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) and Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CIM Commercial Trust and Global Self Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIM Commercial Trust -14.14% -15.34% -1.00% Global Self Storage -1.26% -0.28% -0.17%

CIM Commercial Trust has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Self Storage has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CIM Commercial Trust and Global Self Storage’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIM Commercial Trust $139.99 million 1.44 $345.67 million ($0.50) -27.10 Global Self Storage $8.67 million 4.41 $580,000.00 N/A N/A

CIM Commercial Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Global Self Storage.

Dividends

CIM Commercial Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Global Self Storage pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. CIM Commercial Trust pays out -60.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.3% of CIM Commercial Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of Global Self Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of CIM Commercial Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Global Self Storage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CIM Commercial Trust and Global Self Storage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIM Commercial Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Self Storage 0 0 1 0 3.00

Global Self Storage has a consensus price target of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 16.14%. Given Global Self Storage’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Global Self Storage is more favorable than CIM Commercial Trust.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. CIM Commercial is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company owns and/or manages 13 self-storage properties in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.

