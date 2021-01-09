Croma Security Solutions Group plc (CSSG.L) (LON:CSSG) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $69.58

Croma Security Solutions Group plc (CSSG.L) (LON:CSSG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $69.58 and traded as low as $69.50. Croma Security Solutions Group plc (CSSG.L) shares last traded at $67.00, with a volume of 12,459 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 65.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of £9.98 million and a PE ratio of -74.44.

Croma Security Solutions Group plc (CSSG.L) Company Profile (LON:CSSG)

Croma Security Solutions Group plc provides various security services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Croma Vigilant, Croma Security Systems, and Croma Locksmiths. It offers manned guarding and asset protection services; CCTV security, fire, and alarm systems; locksmithing keys, locks, and safes; and identity management and access control solutions.

