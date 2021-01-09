Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.11.

Several research firms recently commented on CRR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.75 in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of TSE:CRR.UN traded up C$0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching C$14.39. 169,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.40, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.12. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$9.26 and a 12-month high of C$16.71. The firm has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 146.63%.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

